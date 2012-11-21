UPDATE 1-Shares of YY Inc open at $10.50 in Nasdaq debut

By Olivia Oran

Nov 21 YY Inc shares rose more than 10 percent after opening flat in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, as the social media platform sought to revive a market for U.S. initial public offerings of Chinese companies that has not seen a deal in eight months.

Shares reached as high as $11.60 in early trading after opening at $10.50. YY's sale of 7.8 million American depository shares raised $81.9 million.

YY had intended to price shares in a range of $10.50 to $12.50.

YY offers online games, karaoke, music concert and educational services through its platform to more than 400 million Internet subscribers. Investors include Walt Disney Co venture arm Steamboat Ventures and hedge fund Tiger Global Management.

YY's net sales more than doubled to 319 million yuan ($50.8 million) for fiscal year 2011. The company posted a profit of 20.8 million yuan ($3.3 million) for the six months ended June 30.

A spate of Chinese companies hit U.S. exchanges in 2010. The market for these offerings largely dried up as China faced questions about growth, corporate governance and transparency.

Scandals at Chinese companies including Sino-Forest and Longtop Financial Technologies also made investors wary.

The last U.S. IPO of a Chinese company was Vipshop Holdings Ltd in March. Shares of the online flash sales site have nearly since their debut, after an early stumble. Shares of Vipshop, which priced at $6.50, closed Tuesday at $12.46.

In May, car-rental provider China Auto Rental Holdings pulled its $138 million offering after poor investor demand.

A slew of publicly traded Chinese companies have also decided to go private as their shares fell on U.S. exchanges.

But the tide may be turning for Chinese companies, said Thomas Rice, a partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie LLP in New York who has worked with Chinese companies.

"The leadership in China is probably getting tired about hearing about these problems and the Chinese take the prestige of listing in the United States very seriously," he said. "It will never be perfect but I think companies and underwriters are more seriously vetting who they let consider listing here."

YY's IPO is being underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup, Pacific Crest Securities and Piper Jaffray.

YY will use proceeds to invest in its technology and infrastructure, product development and sales and marketing as well as for other general corporate purposes.