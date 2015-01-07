Zafgen obesity drug found successful in mid-stage study

BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Cogent communications reports first quarter 2017 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock
Jan 7 Zafgen Inc said its experimental drug was successful in reducing weight in patients obese due to damage to a part of the brain, in a mid-stage study.
The drug, beloranib, was tested against a placebo in 14 adults with medically induced obesity, resulting from damage to the hypothalamus following surgery to remove a kind of brain tumor.
Affected patients are unable to regulate their metabolism and food intake, which leads to rapid weight gain. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:
May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp on Thursday reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the rise in oil prices.