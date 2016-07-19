Zafgen to scrap obesity drug, cut jobs

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Zafgen Inc said it was suspending the development of its obesity drug, beloranib, and reducing its workforce by about 34 percent, sending its shares tumbling 41.9 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
In December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked Zafgen to halt all tests on the drug after a second patient died from an artery blockage in the lung.
The company expects to incur a non-recurring charge of about $2.4 million in the third quarter related to the restructuring. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.