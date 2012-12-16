版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 16日 星期日 14:50 BJT

Telco Zain pays Motorola $231.4 mln on behalf of Saudi unit

DUBAI Dec 16 Kuwait's Zain said on Sunday it paid 867.8 million riyals ($231.4 million) to Motorola on behalf of its unit Zain Saudi to cover costs related to a contract entered by the unit with the U.S. firm.

Zain said it made the payment on Dec. 12 to alleviate financial burden from its Saudi unit and to support the company's operations, it said in a bourse statement.

Zain Saudi has not made a quarterly net profit since launching operations in 2008 and extended the maturity of a 9 billion riyals ($2.40 billion) Islamic loan for another 21 days last month.

According to the statement, the amount paid covers services that Motorola had provided the Zain unit in 2009 and agreed to pay at a later stage.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐