UPDATE 3-Kingdom, Batelco scrap $950 mln Zain Saudi bid

* Zain Saudi lenders refused to transfer debt guarantees to
stake buyers - source
* Parties had agreed to buy 25 percent stake in March
* Bidders say provisional terms of the deal could not be met
* Zain shares down 2.1 percent in Kuwait
By Eman Goma and Matt Smith
KUWAIT/DUBAI, Sept 29 Kingdom Holding
and Bahrain Batelco's $950 million offer for a 25
percent stake in Zain Saudi failed due to
disagreements with the indebted Saudi telco's lending banks, a
senior source at seller Zain said.
Zain Saudi's lenders refused to transfer debt guarantees to
the joint bidders, who were also only willing to inject $900
million into the Saudi operator, less than the minimum $1.5
billion requested, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Zain Saudi's lenders include BNP Paribas , Credit
Agricole , Citigroup and Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank
, the source added.
Batelco and Kingdom, the investment vehicle of Saudi
billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, had agreed in March to
buy a quarter stake in the indebted affiliate of Kuwaiti group
Zain.
Delays in due diligence had already put the fate of the
proposed acquisition in doubt.
"The consortium concluded that the terms and conditions as
set out in its non-binding offer could not be met to its
satisfaction," Batelco and Kingdom said on Thursday.
Zain Saudi's debt tops $5.5 billion, according to its
first-quarter results, including a $2.6 billion Islamic murabaha
facility that can be rolled over until August 2012 and was
reported to be part-guaranteed by Zain.
"The lending banks did not want this guarantee to be
transferred to Batelco and Kingdom Holding," Marc Hammoud,
Deutsche Bank telecoms analyst in Dubai, said, confirming what
the source at Zain had told Reuters.
Nearly a fifth of Zain Saudi's debts are owed to the
founding shareholders, including Zain, while it must also
complete a capital restructuring to alleviate about $2.3 billion
in accumulated losses.
BAD TIMING
"Zain injected further capital into its Saudi affiliate
worth about $365 million," said Hammoud. "This was not included
in Zain Saudi's proposed capital restructuring that will convert
the other shareholder loans into equity.
"Batelco and Kingdom didn't want to assume the additional
shareholder loans provided by Zain, which could not leave the
company while still holding them."
Saudi Arabia's bourse is closed for the weekend. Zain's
shares were down 2.1 percent at 0739 GMT in Kuwait.
Yet the failed deal could be positive for Zain and its
affiliate, Hammoud said, enabling Zain Saudi to complete its
debt restructuring and then refinance the Murabaha facility.
"The timing (of the deal) was just wrong," Hammoud added.
"Zain could extract more value if it restructures its affiliate
first and then waits another 12 to 18 months to show better
operational and financial performance."
Zain Saudi's debts have left it struggling to compete.
Its share of the kingdom's mobile subscribers fell to 16
percent in 2010 from 18 percent a year earlier, leaving it a
distant third to Mobily and Saudi Telecom Co .
In September 2010, UAE operator Etisalat made a
$12 billion takeover offer for Zain. With Etisalat already
active in Saudi Arabia through affiliate Mobily , Zain
needed to sell its Zain Saudi stake for this takeover to proceed
and agreed the Batelco-Kingdom deal even after Etisalat withdrew
its bid in March. .
"You are going to see many deals put on hold. In most cases
the current valuations are not distressed enough to offer
bargains just yet," said Hashem Montasser, managing partner at
Frontlane Capital, a Dubai-based asset management firm.
"I am not surprised about Zain. It is a difficult
environment for M&A."
(Additional reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by Matt Smith;
Editing by Dinesh Nair and David Holmes)