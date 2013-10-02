版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 2日 星期三 16:11 BJT

Ontario invests in online retailer Zalando

FRANKFURT Oct 2 The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTTP) bought a 2 percent stake in Europe's biggest online fashion retailer Zalando, continuing a push into e-commerce investment for the group.

Berlin-based Zalando said on Wednesday OTTP took the stake as part of a 4 percent capital increase at the group.

Danish fashion magnate Anders Holch Povslen, who bought a 10 percent stake in Zalando in August, also took part in Wednesday's capital increase to keep his share at 10 percent

Zalando managing director Rubin Ritter declined when asked by Reuters to give the amount paid by OTTP for the 2 percent stake.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐