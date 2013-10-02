Ontario invests in online retailer Zalando

FRANKFURT Oct 2 The Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan (OTTP) bought a 2 percent stake in Europe's biggest online
fashion retailer Zalando, continuing a push into e-commerce
investment for the group.
Berlin-based Zalando said on Wednesday OTTP took the stake
as part of a 4 percent capital increase at the group.
Danish fashion magnate Anders Holch Povslen, who bought a 10
percent stake in Zalando in August, also took part in
Wednesday's capital increase to keep his share at 10 percent
Zalando managing director Rubin Ritter declined when asked
by Reuters to give the amount paid by OTTP for the 2 percent
stake.