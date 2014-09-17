UPDATE 1-Zalando sets price range for IPO at 18-22.50 eur

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, has set a price range for its initial public offering of 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share, it said on Wednesday, valuing the company at up to 5.6 billion euros (US$7.22 bln).
The company said it aimed to raise between 507 million euros ($655.20 million) and 633 million euros in the offer, including over-allotment shares.
The offering, which would represent about 11.3 percent of the company and value Zalando in total at up to 5.6 billion euros if all shares are placed, would represent one of Germany's biggest tech stock flotations for years.
The listing is part of a busy season for ecommerce IPOs in coming weeks, as Chinese giant Alibaba is set to list as well as German venture capital firm, Rocket Internet, which helped launch Zalando and remains a major stakeholder in it.
The company said it already had cornerstone investments of about 127 million euros, including from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc.
The offer period would start on Thursday, with the first day of trading planned for Oct. 1 on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Berlin-based company said.
The final price will be based on a book-building process for a share offering that includes 24.48 million newly issued shares and 3.67 million additional shares available in the case of over-allotment.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co