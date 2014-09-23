UPDATE 1-Zalando could close IPO books early after strong demand -sources

(Adds detail, background)
By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F,
Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, is considering
shortening the subscription period for its initial public
offering (IPO) because of strong demand, sources familiar with
the plans told Reuters.
Three financial sources said that the IPO is already
oversubscribed and Zalando could close the books a day or two
earlier than planned.
Zalando, which had been expected to list on the Frankfurt
exchange on Oct. 1 in one of Germany's biggest technology stock
flotations for years, declined to comment.
In an indication of robust demand, Zalando shares are
already trading in the gray market well above the 18 euros to
22.50 euros price range set last week.
The Berlin-based company has said that it aims to raise
between 507 million euros ($653 million) and 633 million euros
from the IPO, including potential over-allotment shares, valuing
the company at up to 5.6 billion euros.
Zalando, which began in 2008 by selling shoes in Germany,
now ships 1,500 brands to customers in 15 countries. It was
inspired by the U.S. shoe and clothing retailer Zappos.com,
which is now owned by Amazon.com.
The listing is part of a busy season for e-commerce IPOs,
led by the mamoth New York listing of China's Alibaba.
German firm Rocket Internet, which helped to launch Zalando and
numerous other e-commerce sites, is also poised to list in the
coming weeks.
Zalando has said it already had cornerstone investments of
about 127 million euros, including from Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trust.
The listing is being co-managed by Morgan Stanley,
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.
All existing shareholders plan to remain fully invested,
with the listing to be made up entirely of new, primary shares.
Swedish investment firm Kinnevik is Zalando's
biggest shareholder and will have a post-IPO stake of about 31.6
percent, assuming full exercise of the over-allotment, followed
by a 14.8 percent stake held by the investment vehicle of
Germany's Samwer brothers, the founders of Rocket Internet.
(1 US dollar = 0.7759 euro)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry; Writing by Emma
Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Goodman)