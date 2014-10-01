UPDATE 3-Online fashion retailer Zalando rises in stock market debut

* Stock starts trading up 12 percent
* Pares gains later to trade at 22 euros vs offer price
21.50
* Rocket Internet likely to price at upper end, debut on
Thursday
(Adds Rocket Internet likely pricing, updates share price)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 1 Shares in Europe's largest
online fashion retailer Zalando rose on their
Frankfurt stock market debut on Wednesday, one of a flood of
internet start-ups hoping to ride the coattails of China's
Alibaba.
Zalando's shares had been priced at 21.50 euros each but the
shares began trading up 12 percent at 24.10 euros. In the
afternoon they pared gains to trade just above the offer price
valuing the retailer at about 5.3 billion euros ($6.7 bln),
almost the same as national flagship carrier Lufthansa
.
Berlin-based Zalando started out selling shoes in Germany in
2008 inspired by the U.S. shoe and clothing retailer Zappos.com,
now owned by Amazon.com. It competes with British
online retailer ASOS, which, until its sales started
unravelling this year, had been a great success story.
.
Zalando's core markets are Germany, Switzerland and Austria
and it sees huge potential because it says it has just half a
percentage point share of a European fashion market worth 420
billion euros.
Germany has a string of internet start-ups poised to join
the stock market with Rocket Internet - which helped
to launch Zalando and numerous other e-commerce sites - taking
the plunge on Thursday. People familiar with that transaction
said they expect it to price at the upper end of the 35.50-42.50
euros a share range.
Separately, classified advertising firm Scout24 is expected
to announce its listing next week.
E-commerce giant Alibaba successfully listed in New York
earlier this month in the largest ever initial public offering,
raising $25 billion and tempting others to try their luck.
"It feels a bit like the first day of school. Now the only
thing we need to do is write good grades," said Zalando board
member Robert Gentz after ringing the IPO bell at the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange and bathing in confetti rain.
Last month Zalando unveiled a new advertising campaign,
website, packaging and apps and saw first-half sales rise by
29.5 percent to 1.047 billion euros, producing a small net
profit for the first time.
Germany's retail investor association DSW cautioned that
investors should think before putting money into 'speculative
investments' like Zalando, reminding them of losses many had
endured after investing in internet companies at the turn of the
century via Germany's so-called Neuer Markt.
Zalando, whose models took to the trading floor on
Wednesday, is planning to use the 605 million euros proceeds
from the IPO to invest in new technology. It wants more of its
own fashion labels and the latest apps for smartphones to keep
customers coming back. The retailer is also considering
expanding further into eastern Europe.
Zalando had not priced its shares right at the top of its
18-22.50 euro price range because it wanted a smooth performance
following its debut, several sources familiar with the pricing
of the deal said.
"All the shares sold in the IPO stem from a capital
increase. For the existing shareholders a strong after market
performance was more important than maximizing IPO proceeds,"
one of the people said.
Swedish investment firm Kinnevik is Zalando's
biggest shareholder and will have a post-IPO stake of about 32
percent. The investment vehicle of Germany's Samwer brothers,
the founders of Rocket Internet, will have 15 percent.
Retail investors bought just 2 percent of the shares in the
IPO, which was co-managed by Morgan Stanley, Goldman
Sachs and Credit Suisse.
(1 US dollar = 0.7933 euro)
(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson, Alexander Hübner and
Andreas Kröner; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)