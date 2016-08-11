Zalando quarterly profits jump in core markets

BERLIN Aug 11 Zalando, Europe's
biggest pure online fashion retailer, confirmed the strong
quarterly results it reported last month, with a big jump in
profitability driven by its core business in Germany, Austria
and Switzerland.
Zalando said second-quarter adjusted earnings before
interest and taxation (EBIT) almost tripled to 80.9 million
euros ($90.3 million) on revenue up 25 percent to 916 million
euros, compared to analyst consensus for 78 million and 918
million respectively.
Zalando last month raised its guidance for the full year
adjusted EBIT margin to 4.0-5.5 percent from 3.0 to 4.5 percent
and reiterated a forecast for full-year sales to grow at the
upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)