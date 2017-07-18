FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Zalando sales growth slows, launches membership scheme
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 早上6点16分 / 1 天前

Zalando sales growth slows, launches membership scheme

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, saw sales growth slow in the second quarter, while profitability improved as it launched a membership scheme seen as helping it fight a rising threat from Amazon.

Zalando reported preliminary second-quarter sales rose 19-21 percent to 1.091-1.109 billion euros, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) was 80-86 million, compared with Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates of 1.1 billion and 85 million, respectively.

That marks a slowdown from the 23 percent rise of the previous quarter, but co-chief executive Rubin Ritter said the company continued to deliver on its medium-term forecast for annual sales growth of 20 to 25 percent.

The Berlin-based company that delivers 1,500 brands in 15 countries in Europe is set to report full results on Aug. 10. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Tom Sims)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below