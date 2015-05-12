UPDATE 1-Zalando more optimistic for 2015 after strong quarter

* FY sales growth seen at top end or above 20-25 pct target
* Operating margin target lifted to 4.5 pct
* Q1 helped by early spring, better trend forecasting
* Q2 starts well, Gap deal to help
* Shares up 0.4 percent
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, May 12 Europe's largest dedicated online
fashion retailer Zalando lifted its forecast for sales
and profit growth for 2015 on Tuesday after an early start to
the spring and less discounting drove a strong first quarter.
The company, which had already rushed out
better-than-expected preliminary results last month, said it now
expects full-year sales to rise at the top end or slightly above
the 20-25 percent corridor it had previously predicted.
It lifted its target for an adjusted operating margin to 4.5
percent from a previous expectation to stay around the level of
3.7 percent it recorded in 2014.
Zalando shares, which listed in Frankfurt last October at
21.50 euros and have already risen 10 percent this year, traded
up 0.4 percent to 28.11 euros by 0758 GMT.
The company founded in 2008, which only moved into the black
at the end of last year, reported first-quarter earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT), excluding stock-based compensation
costs, of 29 million euros ($32.57 million), compared with a
year-earlier loss of 23 million.
The Berlin-based firm also said sales accelerated from the
previous quarter to rise 28.5 percent to 644 million euros, with
growth stronger than it expected in its core markets of Germany,
Austria and Switzerland.
Management board member Ruben Ritter said the rise was
driven by an early start to spring as well as less discounting
than a year ago due to Zalando becoming more nimble in
responding to trends like booming demand for sneakers.
"In the second quarter, the positive momentum continues," he
told a conference call for journalists, adding he expected that
the period would also be helped by the imminent launch of sales
on its site of garments from U.S. chain Gap.
The firm, which now ships 1,500 brands to customers in 15
countries, has said it expects to increase its staff to about
10,000 by the end of 2015 from around 8,000 now, hiring
particularly in the tech and logistics field.
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
