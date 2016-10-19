Zalando lifts earnings forecast, Q3 growth disappoints

BERLIN Oct 19 Zalando, Europe's
biggest pure online fashion retailer, reported a slowdown in
sales growth in the third quarter, but said it had improved
profitability, allowing it to lift its guidance for 2016 for a
second time.
In a statement issued late on Tuesday night ahead of a
scheduled trading update on Wednesday, Zalando said sales rose
16-18 percent, slowing from 25 percent in the second quarter as
the fashion industry suffered from unseasonably warm weather.
Zalando, which reports full third-quarter figures on Nov.
10, said it expects an adjusted earnings before interest and
taxation (EBIT) margin of 1.0-3.0 percent, allowing it to lift
its full-year guidance to 5.0-6.0 percent from 4.0-5.5 percent.
It reiterated that it expects sales growth for 2016 to come
in at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range.
"This trading statement suggests that Zalando continues to
outperform the market," said Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman,
adding that the new guidance would suggest about a 12 percent
increase in consensus full-year earnings forecasts.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Tina Bellon)