BRIEF-Zale says sales in northeast soft in first half of November because of Sandy

Nov 20 Zale Corp : * Says hurricane sandy lowered Q1 same-store sales by 0.35 percentage

points-slides * Says macroeconomic conditions continue to be uncertain, taking cautionary

view-slides * Sees comparable sales to continue to be positive * CFO says sandy cost it $1 million in sales in Q1 * CFO says for fashion jewelry Q1 unit volume offset by reduction in average

price per unit * CFO says sales in northeast region soft in the first half of November because

of sandy, trend improving * CFO says 375 stores closed for a brief period because of sandy * CEO says sandy lowered sales by $2 million in November * CEO says not contemplating price reductions to follow lower diamond costs