UPDATE 2-Zale profit shines on strong holiday sales

Feb 22 Jeweler Zale Corp reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, boosted by a surge in sales over the holiday season, mainly at its U.S. fine jewelry brands segment, sending its shares up 4.4 percent.

Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 5.8 percent in the quarter. The U.S. fine jewelry brands unit, which accounts for about 69 percent of annual revenue and consists of Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet and Gordon`s Jewelers, had an 8.9 percent increase in same-store sales.

The company, whose chains also include Peoples Jewellers and Mappins Jewellers in Canada, said overall sales rose 6 percent to $663.8 million, while analysts expected $657.4 million.

Net profit rose to $28.8 million, or 77 cents per share, from $27.2 million, or 73 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 78 cents per share, beating the analysts average estimate of 77 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating profit grew to $28.9 million from $27.7 million.