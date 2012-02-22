UPDATE 2-Zale profit shines on strong holiday sales

* Q2 EPS from cont ops $0.78 vs $0.77 estimate
* Sales rise 6 pct to $663.8 mln, tops estimates
* Shares up 4.4 pct
Feb 22 Jeweler Zale Corp reported
a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, boosted by a surge
in sales over the holiday season, mainly at its U.S. fine
jewelry brands segment, sending its shares up 4.4 percent.
Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales,
rose 5.8 percent in the quarter. The U.S. fine jewelry brands
unit, which accounts for about 69 percent of annual revenue and
consists of Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet and Gordon`s Jewelers,
had an 8.9 percent increase in same-store sales.
The company, whose chains also include Peoples Jewellers and
Mappins Jewellers in Canada, said overall sales rose 6 percent
to $663.8 million, while analysts expected $657.4 million.
Net profit rose to $28.8 million, or 77 cents per share,
from $27.2 million, or 73 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 78 cents per share, beating the
analysts average estimate of 77 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating profit grew to $28.9 million from $27.7 million.