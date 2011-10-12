UPDATE 3-Zale taps turnaround expert as new CFO

(Adds chain of command, update shares)

Oct 12 Zale Corp ZLC.N has hired a new chief financial officer with expertise in fixing a company's finances, the jewelry retailer said on Wednesday.

Thomas Haubenstricker, who previously was with Turnberry Advisors, will become CFO on Monday, replacing Chief Administrative Officer Matt Appel, who had been CFO since June 2009, and had held both jobs since May.

Haubenstricker will report to Appel, who is staying on as chief administrative officer.

Haubenstricker earlier in his career was co-CFO at Electronic Data Systems, which Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) later bought. He and Appel were colleagues at EDS.

Zale CEO Theo Killion in a statement praised Haubenstricker's expertise in turnarounds as the company works to regain its market share.

Zale, whose chains include Zales in the United States and Peoples Jewellers in Canada, has seen its sales improve this year after falling sharply during the recession, when it faced a liquidity crisis.

In May 2010, private equity firm Golden Gate Capital loaned Zale $150 million.

Zale shares were up 22 cents, or 7.8 percent to $3.03 in late trading, after hitting a 52 week low on Tuesday. Shares have fallen by more than half since July. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Phil Berlowitz and Gunna Dickson)