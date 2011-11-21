版本:
UPDATE 1-Zale reports smaller quarterly loss

 Nov 21 Jewelry retailer Zale Corp ZLC.N
reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday while same-store
sales improved.
                             KEY POINTS
                        Q1 2011      Q1 2010
       Revenue          $351 mln     $327 mln
       Net loss          $32 mln      $98 mln
       Loss per share   99 cents        $3.05
 * Fiscal first-quarter same-store sales rose 5.8 percent
from a year earlier. That compared to a year-over-year decline
of 1.1 percent in the fiscal first quarter of 2010.
 MARKET REACTION
 Zale shares rose 1.1 percent to $3.59 on light volume in
after-hours trading.
 BACKGROUND
 * In late 2009, Zale faced a serious liquidity problem and
lost shoppers to rival Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N)
 * Earlier this year, Zale said it would pass a portion of
higher diamond, gold and silver costs, that have pressured
margins, on to customers.
 (Reporting by Alistair Barr)

