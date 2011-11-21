UPDATE 1-Zale reports smaller quarterly loss

Nov 21 Jewelry retailer Zale Corp ZLC.N reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday while same-store sales improved.

KEY POINTS

Q1 2011 Q1 2010

Revenue $351 mln $327 mln

Net loss $32 mln $98 mln

Loss per share 99 cents $3.05

* Fiscal first-quarter same-store sales rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier. That compared to a year-over-year decline of 1.1 percent in the fiscal first quarter of 2010.

MARKET REACTION

Zale shares rose 1.1 percent to $3.59 on light volume in after-hours trading.

BACKGROUND

* In late 2009, Zale faced a serious liquidity problem and lost shoppers to rival Signet Jewelers Ltd ( SIG.N )

* Earlier this year, Zale said it would pass a portion of higher diamond, gold and silver costs, that have pressured margins, on to customers.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr)