UPDATE 2-Zale reports smaller quarterly loss

 * Quarterly loss less than analysts had forecast
 * Same-store sales climb 5.8 percent
 * Shares up 9 percent after hours
 Nov 21 Jewelry retailer Zale Corp ZLC.N
reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday as same-store sales
improved.
                            KEY POINTS
                        Q1 2011      Q1 2010
       Revenue          $351 mln     $327 mln
       Net loss         $32 mln      $98 mln
       Loss per share   99 cents     $3.05
 * The loss of 99 cents per share from continuing operations
compared with the average analyst forecast of a loss of $1.42
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 * Same-store sales rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier in
the fiscal first quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a decline
of 1.1 percent in the same quarter of 2010.
 MARKET REACTION
 Zale shares were up 9 percent at $3.90 in after-hours
trading.
 BACKGROUND
 * In late 2009, Zale faced a serious liquidity problem and
lost shoppers to rival Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N)
 * Earlier this year, Zale said it would pass a portion of
higher diamond, gold and silver costs, that have pressured
margins, on to customers.
 (Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Ted Kerr)

