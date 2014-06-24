UPDATE 2-Zambia withholds $600 mln in copper VAT refunds - minister

(Adds Chamber of Mines comment)
LUSAKA, June 24 Zambia is withholding $600
million in VAT refunds owed to copper mining companies and will
repay the cash only when they produce import certificates from
destination countries, mining minister Christopher Yaluma said
on Tuesday.
"That money is owed and we will have to pay as long as they
fulfil the requirement. It was slightly above $600 million as at
the end of May," Yaluma told reporters on the sidelines of a
mining conference in the southern African nation's capital.
The government in Africa's second biggest copper producer
last year started enforcing a 2008 requirement that exporters
provide it with foreign country import certificates for copper
shipments in order to curb tax avoidance.
However, the companies complained that they were often
unable to do so because they sold via middle-men.
The companies affected include the local units of First
Quantum Minerals, Vedanta Resources, Barrick
Gold and Glencore Xstrata.
Yaluma said they had started producing the correct
documentation after meeting Ministry of Finance officials three
weeks ago, although the Chamber of Mines of Zambia, the main
industry body, disputed this.
"There has been no movement towards finding an amicable
solution to this problem," chamber president Emmanuel Mutati
said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley)