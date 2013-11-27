版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 27日 星期三 19:17 BJT

Canada's First Quantum agrees 25 pct pay hike with Zambia union

LUSAKA Nov 27 Canadian base metal mining company First Quantum Minerals Ltd has agreed to a 25 percent pay increase for workers at its Kansanshi mine in Zambia, it said on Wednesday.

"The agreement covers a three-year period with a 10 percent increase in 2014, 8 percent increase in 2015 and 7 percent increase in 2016," Kansanshi mine spokesman Godfrey Msiska said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐