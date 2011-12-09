Zambia could cut mine royalties if prices collapse

LONDON Dec 9 Zambia, which said last
month its 2012 budget would hike mineral royalties, could cut
back those rates if commodity prices collapse next year, the
mines minister in Africa's top copper producer said on Friday.
"For now (the royalties) will stay, but if it becomes a
crisis, if prices crash, we might have to review the regime...
not in 2012 but for 2013, in the next budget," Wylbur Simuusa
told Reuters on the sidelines of a London conference.
Last month, Zambia said it planned to double royalties on
copper miners to bring in badly needed revenue, a move miners
said could lead to scaling back operations.
The World Bank has said that the policy is unlikely to
cripple the industry at current prices but could cause problems
if copper prices fall. [nL5E7ME220 ]
Foreign mining companies operating in Zambia include
Canada's First Quantum Minerals, London-listed Vedanta
Resources Plc, Glencore International Plc,
Barrick Gold, Brazil's Vale and Metorex
of South Africa.