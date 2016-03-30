Glencore to invest $1.1 billion in three new shafts in Zambia

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
LUSAKA, March 30 Glencore plans to invest over $1.1 billion in Zambia to sink three shafts with new technology that will extend mine life by over 25 years, its local unit said on Wednesday.
"We firmly believe that we shall be able to overcome the challenges that we face today as a company and become profitable and operationally-efficient," Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.