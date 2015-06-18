Zambia's MCM delays copper project pending $300 mln tax refund

LUSAKA, June 18 Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines
(MCM), majority owned by London-listed Glencore, will
delay the construction of a planned copper processing plant
until the government pays it $300 million the firm says it is
owed in value added tax (VAT) refunds, the company's CEO said on
Thursday.
Zambia in February relaxed rules that had prevented $600
million in tax refunds being paid to mining firms such as
Glencore and Vedanta Resources, bowing to industry
pressure amid disputes over looming job cuts and mine
closures.[IDn:nL5N0VY0FN]
However, the changes only applied to future payments and not
money owed.
MCM chief executive Johan Jansen, speaking at a mining
conference in Lusaka, said the company's board had told him to
use the estimated $300 million the company was owed in VAT
refunds to build the Nkana concentrator.
"So until I get the VAT back for Mopani, this concentrator
will be on hold. I wish to make a serious appeal to the
government to sort out the outstanding VAT issues," Jansen said.
The country's tussles with miners over VAT as well as
royalties have threatened investment and growth in one of
Africa's most promising markets.
Zambia has been withholding VAT refunds from mining
companies and other exporters it says have not produced import
certificates from destination countries - a step the government
said was needed for transparency.
Miners argued it was impossible to do because commodities
are traded by third parties.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana and David
Evans)