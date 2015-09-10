UPDATE 2-Zambia to address jobs threat at Glencore's Mopani Copper

* Glencore plans to suspend some mining operations
* Mining minister says will hold talks to save jobs
* Rules out further changes to mining royalties
* Zambia is Africa's second-biggest copper producer
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Sept 10 Zambia is to hold talks with
Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) over parent company Glencore's
plan to suspend operations after a drop in the metal's
price, the mining minister said on Thursday.
An electricity shortage and weaker copper prices have put
pressure on Zambia's mining industry, threatening output, jobs
and economic growth in Africa's second-biggest producer of the
metal.
The power problems and slide in copper prices have driven
the kwacha currency to record lows amid a sell-off in
commodity-linked currencies as key consumer China's economy has
slowed, renewing pressure on Zambia to diversify its economy.
Glencore, Vedanta Resources and China's NFC Africa
and CNMC Luanshya Copper Mine have all said they will shut down
some operations because of the harsh business environment.
Zambia minining minister Christopher Yaluma said that the
government would not respond to Glencore directly but would
instead negotiate with Mopani because it is more familiar with
the local economy.
"We are about to start discussions with Mopani. We get very
concerned when pronouncements are made about retrenchments," he
told reporters. "Glencore is a parent company, so when they
talk, they are talking at that level. That is a little bit
distant."
Officials at Mopani were not available to comment.
JOB FEARS
The president of Zambia's largest mining union said the move
by the government could help to save thousands of jobs.
"We have also been talking to Mopani and are happy that the
government is doing so. This will save jobs," Nkole Chishimba
told Reuters.
However, independent analyst Maambo Hamaundu said that talks
should have started earlier, adding: "The economy of the copper
belt could collapse without Mopani."
Mining minister Yaluma also said that Zambia would not make
further changes to mining taxes despite the drop in copper
prices.
"We'll maintain the taxes as they are right now. We want to
maintain some consistency," he said.
"If there is consistency, investors will be able to predict
the performance of their operations over the next three, four,
five years."
Zambia's government set the royalty tax rate for open-cast
and underground mining at 9 percent in April, rowing back from
earlier plans to charge as much as 20 percent.
However, the state said on June 5 that it would cut mineral
royalties for underground mines to 6 percent because underground
mining was more expensive than open-cast mining.
