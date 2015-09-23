版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 9月 23日 星期三 15:06 BJT

Glencore's Zambian unit plans to cut more than 3,800 jobs - govt sources

LUSAKA, Sept 23 Glencore's Zambian unit Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) has notified the government that it plans to lay off more than 3,800 workers due to lower metal prices and high production costs, government sources said.

An electricity shortage in the southern African nation and weaker copper prices have put pressure on its mining industry, threatening output, jobs and economic growth in Africa's second-biggest producer of the metal.

"Mopani has served the labour commissioner with a notice stating that they plan to declare 3,817 workers redundant," a source at the labour ministry told Reuters late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐