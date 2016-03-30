UPDATE 2-Glencore to invest $1.1 bln in Zambia, kwacha gains

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
* Zambia's kwacha hits two-month high
* Mine life to extend by over 25 years (Adds kwacha gains, analyst)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, March 30 Glencore will invest over $1.1 billion in Zambia to sink three copper mine shafts with new technology that will extend mine life by over 25 years, pushing the kwacha to its highest in two months.
By 1040 GMT the currency of Africa's number 2 copper producer had gained 1.3 percent to 11.1100 per dollar, its firmest level since Jan. 19.
"The news from Glencore obviously sent a positive signal but overall we are seeing a lot of dollar supply with very little demand," analyst Maambo Hamaundu said.
Glencore plans to make the investments between now and 2018 and it was expected that Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) would be turned into a world-class mining operation by 2023, it said.
"We firmly believe that we shall be able to overcome the challenges that we face today as a company and become profitable and operationally efficient," Mopani said in a statement.
Glencore was fully committed to Mopani and had invested over $3 billion in upgrading infrastructure and in major capital expansion programmes since 2000, Mopani said.
An electricity shortage in the southern African country and weaker copper prices have put pressure on Zambia's mining industry, threatening output, jobs and economic growth. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Susan Thomas)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.