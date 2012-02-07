Barrick awards Zambia miners 18 pct pay rise

* Pay rise highest by miner in 2012
* Chinese miner grants 16 pct pay rise
LUSAKA Feb 7 Barrick Gold's
Lumwana Mining Company in Zambia has awarded its workers a pay
rise of 18 percent, its said on Tuesday, the highest hike by a
foreign miner so far this year in Africa's top copper producer.
The agreement with unions includes housing and meal
allowances as well as stipends for higher education and other
perks, the company said in a statement.
China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation's Luanshya Copper
Mines also raised its workers' salaries by 16 percent, it said
in a separate statement.
Glencore International's Mopani Copper Mines last
week agreed to a 17 percent pay rise with unions, almost triple
the inflation rate, a labour official said.
Konkola Copper Mines, part of London-listed Vedanta
Resources, awarded a similar pay increase last month.
Zambian President Michael Sata, who swept to power last year
on the back of promises to spread the benefits of mineral
wealth, asked labour unions last week to keep salary demands
close to inflation, which slowed to 6.4 percent in January.
He also told cabinet ministers not to interfere in salary
negotiations, saying that could scare foreigners looking to
invest in the fast-growing country.
Sata's support base is with the working class in Lusaka and
the northern Copperbelt. Before last year's election, he
frequently attacked foreign investment, most notably from China,
although he has toned down the rhetoric since coming to power.