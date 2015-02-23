WRAPUP 1-Zambia relaxes tax rules in win for mining companies

* Zambia trying to end rows over royalties, taxes
* Tax change "step in right direction" - mining chamber
* More than 2,000 workers strike at copper mine
LUSAKA, Feb 23 Zambia on Monday relaxed rules
that have prevented $600 million in tax refunds being paid to
mining firms such as Glencore and Vedanta Resources
, bowing to industry pressure amid disputes over looming
job cuts and mine closures.
The country's tussles with miners over value added tax (VAT)
as well as royalties have threatened investment and growth in
one of Africa's most promising markets and come at a time when
copper prices are near 5-1/2 year lows.
Zambia has been withholding VAT refunds from mining
companies and other exporters it says have not produced import
certificates from destination countries - a step the government
had said was needed for transparency but miners argued was
impossible because commodities are traded by third parties.
The new VAT rules mean exporters will only have to provide
import documentation from transit countries, not the country of
final destination.
"This is a step in the right direction," Zambia's Chamber of
Mines President Jackson Sikamo told Reuters.
The changes only apply to future payments and not money
owed, although the government and mining companies are going to
begin talks about the outstanding funds, Sikamo said.
Konkola Copper Mines, the Zambian unit of Vedanta, said the
VAT resolution would allow it to ramp up production and buy more
copper from neighbouring mines for its smelter.
The kwacha currency weakened to an 8-month low
against the U.S. dollar last week on uncertainty over Zambia's
mainstay copper business.
Canada's First Quantum Minerals, the biggest foreign
investor in Zambia, said the row over VAT refunds had put $1.5
billion of investment on hold.
Zambia still remains in dispute with mining companies over
an increase in royalties introduced last month, which miners say
could result in 12,000 job cuts and mine closures.
Zambia increased mineral royalties for open pit operations
to 20 percent from 6 percent, prompting Toronto-based Barrick
Gold to say it would suspend operations at its Lumwana
Copper Mine, which supports nearly 4,000 direct jobs.
President Edgar Lungu said on Monday the revenue authority
was in talks with mining companies to resolve the royalties
problem.
Lungu, elected president in January, also said he would "not
allow a single mining job to be lost" at Barrick's mine after
2,000 workers went on strike to protest against the suspension
plans.
He suggested one solution could be to find a new partner to
jointly run the mine with the government if Barrick closed it.
He did not say what would happen to Barrick Gold's role in the
mine in case a new partner was appointed.
