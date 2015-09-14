China's CNMC says followed the law in closing Zambian copper mine

LUSAKA, Sept 14 China's CNMC Luanshya Copper
Mines followed Zambian law when it closed the Baluba mine and
sent more than 1,600 workers on forced leave due to plunging
prices and energy shortages, the company said on Monday.
Zambia had threatened to revoke Luanshya's mining licence if
the company did not reinstate workers.
A slide in global copper prices has put pressure on Africa's
second biggest producer of the metal, with export earnings
depressed despite the kwacha's slump against the dollar
this year.
"As a law abiding corporate citizen, we have always followed
the Zambian laws," CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines spokesman Sydney
Chileya said in a statement, adding that it did not plan to make
employees redundant.
Those placed on forced leave would receive a monthly
allowance and other entitlements such as medical cover, the
company said.
Chileya said the entire Luanshya Mine would have collapsed
within three months if the company had not suspended production
at Baluba.
The Mine Workers' Union of Zambia (MUZ) said on Saturday it
would challenge the decision, which it alleged was made without
consulting labour unions.
Glencore's Zambian subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines,
is in talks with the government and unions over plans to suspend
its production, but a source close to the company said on Friday
a large number of workers would be retained.
