Glencore's Zambian unit to cut 4,300 jobs -union

LUSAKA, Sept 14 Glencore's Zambian unit Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) is planning to cut 4,300 jobs due to lower metal prices and high production costs, a union said on Monday.

"We are not agreeable to the job cuts. We are therefore requesting for continued dialogue," James Chansa, president of Zambia's National Union for Miners and Allied Workers, told Reuters.

MCM will give Zambia's government 60 days notice before implementing any job cuts, Chansa said.

MCM officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)