UPDATE 1-Glencore's Zambian unit to cut 4,300 jobs -union, sources

LUSAKA, Sept 14 Glencore's Zambian unit
Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) is planning to cut 4,300 jobs due to
lower metal prices and high production costs, a move likely to
cut growth in Africa's No.2 copper producer, a union and company
sources said on Monday.
"We are not agreeable to the job cuts. We are therefore
requesting for continued dialogue," James Chansa, president of
Zambia's National Union for Miners and Allied Workers, told
Reuters.
MCM will give Zambia's government 60 days notice before
implementing any job cuts, Chansa said.
MCM officials were not immediately available to comment.
A source at MCM said management proposed to cut 4,300 of the
estimated 10,000 direct jobs and reduce production by 50 percent
instead of suspending all output for 18 months.
"It is inevitable that jobs have to be lost. However, the
unions opposed the proposal so we asked them to tell us what to
do to keep all the jobs," the source told Reuters.
A second source said more than 4,300 jobs would have been
lost under Glencore's plan to suspend production for 18 months.
"We had to plead with Glencore to come up with this," he
said.
The suspension of production at Mopani and at the
Chinese-operated CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines will depress
Zambia's growth and reduce proceeds from exports and royalties,
rating agency Moody's said on Monday.
Zambia's gross domestic product growth is projected at 5.0
percent in 2015, down from an earlier target of 7.0 percent,
according to ministry of finance data.
The Ministry of Finance in August revised Zambia's projected
overall budget deficit for 2015 to 6.7 percent of GDP, compared
with the budget target of 4.6 percent.
