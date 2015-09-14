UPDATE 1-Glencore's Zambian unit to cut 4,300 jobs -union, sources

(Adds comments, quotes from MCM sources, background)

LUSAKA, Sept 14 Glencore's Zambian unit Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) is planning to cut 4,300 jobs due to lower metal prices and high production costs, a move likely to cut growth in Africa's No.2 copper producer, a union and company sources said on Monday.

"We are not agreeable to the job cuts. We are therefore requesting for continued dialogue," James Chansa, president of Zambia's National Union for Miners and Allied Workers, told Reuters.

MCM will give Zambia's government 60 days notice before implementing any job cuts, Chansa said.

MCM officials were not immediately available to comment.

A source at MCM said management proposed to cut 4,300 of the estimated 10,000 direct jobs and reduce production by 50 percent instead of suspending all output for 18 months.

"It is inevitable that jobs have to be lost. However, the unions opposed the proposal so we asked them to tell us what to do to keep all the jobs," the source told Reuters.

A second source said more than 4,300 jobs would have been lost under Glencore's plan to suspend production for 18 months.

"We had to plead with Glencore to come up with this," he said.

The suspension of production at Mopani and at the Chinese-operated CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines will depress Zambia's growth and reduce proceeds from exports and royalties, rating agency Moody's said on Monday.

Zambia's gross domestic product growth is projected at 5.0 percent in 2015, down from an earlier target of 7.0 percent, according to ministry of finance data.

The Ministry of Finance in August revised Zambia's projected overall budget deficit for 2015 to 6.7 percent of GDP, compared with the budget target of 4.6 percent.