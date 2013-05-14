Vedanta's Zambia unit restarting Nchanga smelter

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
LUSAKA May 14 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, is restarting its Nchanga smelter, which halted production in April, the company said on Tuesday.
Production at Nchanga, which produces 311,000 tonnes of copper a year, was suspended on April 19 after a leak through the wall of the furnace.
"The heating up at the Nchanga Smelter has resumed in preparation for full production by Friday," Konkola said in a statement.
The Nchanga smelter handles ore from mines including Lumwana, owned by Barrick Gold, and Lubambe, jointly owned by Brazil's Vale and South Africa's African Rainbow Minerals.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.