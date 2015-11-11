UPDATE 1-Glencore, Vedanta face struggle over Zambia copper mines cost cuts

(Recasts adding Vedanta, details, quotes)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA Nov 11 Glencore and Vedanta
Resources' plans to slash costs at unprofitable copper
mines in Zambia are facing strong resistance from the government
and trade unions.
The Confederation of Trade Unions of Zambia President Joe
Kamutumwa said on Wednesday that Mopani Copper Mines, owned by
Glencore, should be forced to surrender its mines to the
government if the company pursues a plan to lay off workers.
The union echoed comments by President Edgar Lungu who
warned last week that he would not allow Glencore to lay off
workers at Mopani as part of its plan to suspend production for
18 months at the mine.
Glencore's Zambia unit plans to lay off more than 3,800
workers in Africa's second-biggest copper producer, citing lower
metal prices and rising production costs.
"We wish to take this opportunity to earnestly appeal to
Mopani to adhere to our advice, failure to which the government
should take over the running of the mines," Kamutumwa said.
Mopani spokesman Cephas Sinyangwe declined to comment saying
the company was still discussing the planned job cuts with
unions.
Swiss-based Glencore has pledged to cut its net debt to $20
billion by the end of 2016 to regain the trust of investors
after its shares tumbled to record lows this year.
Konkola Copper Mines, owned by Vedanta Resources,
said on Wednesday its Nchanga mine was making "unsustainable
losses", responding to reports that the company was set to close
the operation and lay off 2,500 contractors.
Details of a meeting about the future of Nchanga between
Konkola and trade unions were leaked to a Zambian newspaper on
Wednesday, which the company said was "regrettable".
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
$4,885 a tonne on Wednesday, its weakest level since a six-year
low it touched in late August, after a gauge of China's factory
health showed ongoing weakness in the world's top metals
consumer.
(Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Susan Thomas)