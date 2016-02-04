版本:
2016年 2月 4日

Zambia resumes issuance of new mining licences suspended in August

LUSAKA Feb 4 Zambia has resumed the issuance of new mining licences, renewal and transfer of rights which it suspended in August last year, its mines minister said on Thursday.

Mines minister Christopher Yaluma said the government had since the suspension established new licensing regulations to improve the administration of mining and non-mining rights.

"In view of this development, I wish to declare the resumption of the issuance, renewal and transfer of mining rights and non-mining rights with effect from Monday," Yaluma told a media briefing. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

