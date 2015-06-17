Zambia mining group urges single royalty to boost investment

LUSAKA, June 17 Zambia's Chamber of Mines on
Wednesday called for the introduction of one royalty tax rate
for all mining operations to attract investment in Africa's No.2
copper producer.
Zambia's government set the royalty tax rate for open cast
and underground mining at 9 percent in April, rowing back from
earlier plans to charge as much as 20 percent.
However, the state said on June 5 that it would cut mineral
royalties for underground mines to 6 percent because underground
mining was more expensive than open cast mining.
Zambia would be the only country in the world to enforce
different royalty rates based on mining method, the chamber,
which represent mining companies operating in Zambia said.
"A two-tiered rate, differentiated by mining method, is not
conducive to the long-term health of the industry and government
revenues," the chamber said in a statement.
"It does not address the need for continued investment in
the country's mines, nor does it address the fact that there are
some open cast mines with higher operating costs than
underground mines and vice versa."
The chamber said it maintained its recommendation that the
2014 fiscal regime, when the mineral royalty was at 6 percent
for both underground and open cast mines, should be restored.
Some of the foreign mining companies in Zambia include
Glencore, Barrick Gold Corp, Vedanta Resources
and Canada's First Quantum Minerals.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)