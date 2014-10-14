First Quantum says Zambia royalty hike will hit investment, jobs

| LUSAKA
LUSAKA Oct 14 Zambia's largest foreign
investor, Canadian mining group First Quantum Minerals,
warned on Tuesday that the country's decision to raise mining
royalties from 2015 would discourage future ventures and hit
jobs.
Zambia will increase underground mining royalties to 8
percent from 6 percent from next year as part of an effort to
revamp the industry's tax system, Finance Minister Alexander
Chikwanda said in his 2015 budget speech last week.
"On the face of it, the new system doesn't incentivise
investment in new capital projects," First Quantum Minerals
Zambia government affairs manager John Gladston told Reuters.
Gladston said the new tax system in Africa's second-largest
copper producer - affecting both underground and open cast
mining - would inevitably lead to fewer new jobs and less
opportunities for wealth creation for Zambians.
First Quantum had already delayed investment projects worth
more than $1 billion in Zambia due to uncertainty over the
fiscal regime, a director said in June.
"The budget address served to confirm the sagacity earlier
this year of First Quantum's postponement of additional major
capital projects in Zambia," Gladston said.
First Quantum would wait for the actual implementation of
the 2015 budget in order to analyse the full impact of the new
tax system, he said.
Zambia's Chamber of Mines said in a statement last week that
the hike in royalties would have a negative impact on
operations, as the mineral royalty tax was on gross revenue, not
companies' bottom line. That means it does not take into account
operating costs, which have risen sharply for the sector.
The new system aims to collect revenue from the industry at
different stages of the production pipeline by introducing a 30
percent corporate processing and smelting tax.
Another 30 percent tax will be applied to income earned from
"tolling", industry-speak for an agreement to process another
producer's raw materials.
Open-cast mining operations in Zambia will also now be
subjected to a 20 percent mineral royalty as a final tax.
Zambia's mine tax system was already in focus in a simmering
row with producers over VAT refunds.
Zambia has been withholding $600 million in VAT refunds owed
to mining firms after companies failed to produce import
certificates from destination countries.
The finance ministry has since said it plans to waive the
requirement because it is impractical, but no refunds have been
made yet.
Other mining companies operating in Zambia include
London-listed Vedanta Resources, Glencore and
Barrick Gold.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Clara
Ferreira Marques)