UPDATE 1-Zambia royalty hike to force mine closures - chamber

(Adds quotes, details)
LUSAKA Dec 19 Zambia's decision to hike royalty
rates on open pit mining from 6 percent to 20 percent will lead
to shaft closures and 12,000 job losses, the chamber of mines
said on Friday.
Barrick Gold Corp. said on Thursday it would
suspend operations at its Lumwana Copper Mine after royalty
increases were passed into law in the 2015 budget. Lumwana
produced around 118,000 tonnes of copper in 2013.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that
economic growth in Africa's second largest copper producer will
dip to 5.5 percent in 2014, from around 6.5 percent last year,
partly due to mining outages.
Mining accounts for 12 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) and 10 percent of formal employment in the country.
"The imminent implementation of the 2015 budget measures may
make a number of other operations economically unviable,
potentially leading to more mine closures," said the chamber,
which represents mining companies operating in Zambia.
The suspension of Barrick's Lumwana operation is also
expected hit output at three copper smelters which depend on
metals from the mine, the chamber said.
It estimates that the tax hike would next year result in
total production losses of 158,000 tonnes of copper, the loss of
12,000 jobs and cost the government $1 billion in lost earnings.
Mines minister Christopher Yaluma said the government would
not change the law because the level of royalties the mines were
currently paying was too low.
"We are not getting sufficient proceeds from our mineral
resource and we felt we would only be able to do so by hiking
the royalties to the current levels," Yaluma told Reuters.
"They are crying that this is too much but too much is a
relative term," he said.
Mopani Copper Mines, owned by Glencore, and
Canadian firm First Quantum Minerals both have big
copper projects that could now be at risk, the chamber said.
Other mining companies operating in Zambia include Vedanta
Resources and Vale.
(Editing by Joe Brock and David Evans)