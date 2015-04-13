UPDATE 1-Zambia cabinet approves changes to mining royalties - presidency

(Adds details, background)
LUSAKA, April 13 Zambia's cabinet approved
changes to controversial mining royalties on Monday after the
finance and mines ministers proposed amendments, the president's
spokesman said.
"This follows extensive consultations with the mining
industry in the light of significant changes in the fundamental
assumptions upon which the law was based and the sudden fall in
the price of copper," the presidency said in a statement.
The statement did not spell out the changes.
Zambian President Edgar Lungu last month directed the
finance and mining ministers to change royalties on mining firms
by April 8, saying Africa's second biggest copper producer could
consider temporarily reverting to tax regime of 2014.
Zambia in January hiked royalties for open pit mines to 20
percent from 6 percent and those for underground mines to 8
percent from 6 percent, provoking an outcry from the industry.
Zambia's cabinet will propose details of the changes next
Monday before their presentation to parliament for approval.
Mining firms operating in Zambia include Glencore,
Barrick Gold Corp, Vedanta Resources and
Canada's First Quantum Minerals.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and David
Evans)