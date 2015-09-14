Mine closures will slow Zambian growth, rating agency Moody's says

LUSAKA, Sept 14 The suspension of production at Glencore's Mopani Mines and at the Chinese-operated CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines in Zambia will depress the country's growth and reduce proceeds from exports and royalties, rating agency Moody's said on Monday.

Glencore said on Sept 7 it would suspend production at its Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia and CNMC Luanshya suspended production at its Baluba mine because of falling prices and rising costs.

"The suspension of some mining operations now introduces downside risk to the government's revised growth projections," Moady's said in a note. "Zambia's growth -- which has averaged more than 7 percent per year over the past decade -- is now at risk of falling to the Sub-Saharan Africa median."

Moody's said the statement is a market update and does not constitute a rating action.

Zambia's real gross domestic product growth is projected at 5.0 percent in 2015, down from an earlier target of 7.0 percent, according to ministry of finance data.

Reduced copper output would mean Zambia fiscal deficit would be likely to widen by another 75-1.00 percentage point of GDP because of the reduced tax base, it said.

The Ministry of Finance in August revised Zambia's projected the overall budget deficit for 2015 to 6.7 percent of GDP, compared with the budget target of 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Larry King)