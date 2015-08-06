First Quantum says Zambia's electricity utility restores power

LUSAKA Aug 6 Zambian power utility Zesco Ltd has restored full power to First Quantum Sentinel mine, the Canada-based company said on Thursday.

"Sentinel Mine has been given unlimited power, more than previously used to run the plant," the company said in a statement.

Energy minister Christopher Yaluma on Wednesday directed Zesco to restore full power immediately to mines owned by First Quantum Minerals. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)