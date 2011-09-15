Zambia copper region hit by blackout -power company

LUSAKA, Sept 15 Partial blackout hit Zambia's main copper mining region and the capital of Lusaka, the state-run power company said on Thursday, potentially disrupting production in Africa's top producer of the metal.

"We had a partial blackout following a fault at a substation and could not supply power to Lusaka and the Copperbelt," said Ernest Mapwaya, managing director at Zesco, the state power company.

"We have restored supply to parts of Lusaka, but we are yet to resume power to the Copperbelt."

It was not immediately clear how many mines, if any, were impacted.

A spokeswoman for Konkola Copper Mines, a unit of Vedanta , said production was not disrupted as the company switched to its emergency power supply.

Other companies with operations in the copper-rich Copperbelt area include Glencore . (Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by David Dolan)