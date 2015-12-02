Zambia regulator sharply raises electricity tariffs

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
LUSAKA Dec 2 Zambia's power regulator has approved new tariffs that sharply increased the cost of electricity to 10.35 U.S. cents per kilowatt hour (KWh) from 6 U.S. cents per Kwh, it said on Wednesday.
Zambia's state power utility Zesco Ltd had applied for the higher tariffs in October, saying it was compelled to increase the cost of electricity due to rising costs and a depreciation of the kwacha currency, which had pushed up costs for imports. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland