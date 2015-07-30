Zambia's CEC to reduce power supply to mines, official says

LUSAKA, July 30 Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corporation will cut power supply to mines it services by 30 percent from midnight, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

"Copperbelt Energy Corporation informed us this morning that it will cut power supply to the copper belt mines it supplies by 30 percent from midnight. Obviously this will have a negative impact on production," Zambia Chamber of Mines President Jackson Sikamo told Reuters.

Copperbelt Energy buys electricity from state power company Zesco Ltd and supplies it to companies including Vedanta Resources, Glencore and Vale. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Mark Potter)