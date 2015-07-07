UPDATE 1-Zambia aims to cut power to mines by up to 30 pct-sources

(Adds details)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, July 7 Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper
producer, plans to cut power supplies to mines by up to 30
percent as early as next week, after water levels at its
hydro-electric projects dropped due to drought, industry sources
said on Tuesday.
The plan, still under discussion with the industry, will see
state-run power company Zesco Ltd limit the amount of power it
supplies to its customers, including mining companies, due to a
power deficit of 560 MW.
"Zesco said during the meeting that by October this year
Zambia would face a very serious power crisis if it spared the
mines," said one source, who did not want to be named.
"Mining companies said cutting their power supply would
mean closing down some units and laying off some workers."
Jackson Sikamo, president of the Chamber of Mines of Zambia,
said he did not attend last week's meeting and had not been
briefed about its deliberations.
Another source said the meeting, which included officials
from Zambia's energy regulator, asked mining companies to devise
their own power reduction plan.
"Mining companies were asked to come up with what they think
is practical and they will present the proposal this week," the
second source said. Individual mining companies were not
immediately available for comment.
Foreign mining companies in Zambia include Glencore
, Barrick Gold Corp, Vedanta Resources
and First Quantum Minerals.
