UPDATE 1-Zambia aims to resolve mine royalty row this month, save jobs

LUSAKA, March 12 Zambia's new President Edgar
Lungu has appointed a team to end an impasse with mining firms
over higher mineral royalties, his spokesman said on Thursday,
in a bid to prevent looming job cuts and mine closures.
Zambia hiked mineral royalties for open pit operations to 20
percent from 6 percent this year, prompting an outcry from the
industry and threatening foreign investment in Africa's second
biggest copper producer.
Lungu has shown a willingness to compromise on Zambia's tax
tussles with the crucial mining sector by directing his cabinet
to engage with mining firms and saying he would not allow a
single mining job to be lost over the disputes.
Amos Chanda said the committee is led by the president's
economic advisor and includes officials from the revenue
authority and ministries of finance and mines.
"Mining companies are making recommendations which will be
evaluated by the committee and we hope that this matter can be
put to rest by the end of this month," Chanda told Reuters.
Last month Lusaka relaxed rules that have prevented $600
million in tax refunds being paid to mining firms such as
Glencore and Vedanta Resources.
Zambia's rows with mining firms comes at a time when copper
demand from big importer China is falling, hurting the southern
African nation's kwacha currency.
