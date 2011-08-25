DEALTALK-Zarlink looks enticing but white-knight bid elusive

*Zarlink seeks buyers to fend off hostile Microsemi bid

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, Aug 25 Specialty chipmaker Zarlink Semiconductor ZL.TO may have what it takes to tempt new takeover offers as it fights a hostile C$550 million bid from Microsemi Corp but would-be buyers have yet to show their cards.

Ottawa-based Zarlink designs mixed-signal chip technology for communications and medical applications, an area that industry giants such as Intel (INTC.O), Texas Instruments TXN.N and Qualcomm (QCOM.O) are either entering or are already active in.

"They should not have too much of a problem generating interest," said an industry analyst who could not comment publicly on the deal. "The process is set up, they've opened their data room."

Zarlink says California-based Microsemi's (MSCC.O)'s C$3.35 a share offer undervalues both the company and its prospects. Markets also seem confident that a higher bid will come, with Zarlink shares trading consistently above the offer price.

"The Microsemi bid seems to only reflect the known cash flows Zarlink will generate," said Jeff Mo, a portfolio manager at Mawer Investment Management, who, according to Thomson Reuters data, owns 2.4 percent of Zarlink shares, and who is looking for a higher bid.

"We feel Microsemi is undervaluing the growth opportunities of Zarlink."

Zarlink shares were at C$3.50 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, more than double last November's year low. But that is still below the C$3.55 that Microsemi says it would pay under the right circumstances.

Microsemi went hostile with a formal offer on Aug. 17, following up on a public proposal in July, and after behind-the-scenes talks with Zarlink that started in January.

TINY PLAYER

Zarlink, which builds wireless chips for implantable medical devices like pacemakers and defibrillators, is a tiny player in an industry dominated by giants that typically operate many semiconductor lines to take advantage of economies of scale.

In an Aug. 17 research note, GMP Securities analyst Michael Urlocker said Zarlink could be worth as much as C$4.30 a share if were sold in two or three parts.

"We think there is a basis on which to consider that Zarlink would be attractive to other companies," he said.

Urlocker named Intel, a $100 billion company that bought Zarlink's consumer products business in 2005, and which could be interested in expanding into medical applications. He also named Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Integrated Device Technology (IDTI.O), which in 2009 bought another semiconductor business from Zarlink Chairman Adam Chowaniec.

Texas Instruments, which has a medical business as well as building chips for products ranging from cellphones to cars, said it would not comment on market speculation.

Analysts say Zarlink's medical chip business is poised for growth, but that the pace of growth is difficult to predict because winning regulatory and funding approvals for new medical technologies is a lengthy process.

Zarlink started to look for buyers last month after Microsemi's bid rolled in, and hired RBC Capital Markets (RY.TO) and Canaccord Genuity as financial advisors.

Zarlink stock has lagged its peers, despite its improved prospects in recent years.

Microsemi's bid expires on Sept. 22.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Additional reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Janet Guttsman and Peter Galloway)