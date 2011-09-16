UPDATE 2-Microsemi to fight Zarlink shareholder rights plan

* OSC hearing scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4
* Zarlink urges investors to take no action
By Trish Nixon
Sept 16 U.S. chipmaker Microsemi Corp (MSCC.O)
is challenging a takeover defense adopted by Zarlink, the
Ottawa-based rival it is trying to buy with a hostile bid
valued at C$550 million ($561 million).
Zarlink, which has rejected the bid and is seeking higher
offers, said on Friday that Microsemi was challenging its
shareholder rights plan - the so-called poison pill takeover
defense - at the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Canada's
main securities regulator.
"The rights plan is intended to ensure that Zarlink has
time to bring its previously announced process to its
conclusion for the benefit of shareholders and
debentureholders," Zarlink Chairman Adam Chowaniec said in a
statement.
Zarlink's board adopted the poison pill, which is triggered
if any one shareholder buys 20 percent or more of the company,
on July 25.
The OSC will hear Microsemi's application to challenge the
plan on Oct. 3 and 4. The California-based company, which has
been courting Zarlink since the beginning of the year, could
not be reached for comment on Friday.
Zarlink has insisted the C$3.35-a-share Microsemi bid is
opportunistic, and in July began a strategic review process in
search of a better offer. Earlier this month the company
announced it was in talks with at least 15 potential buyers,
and expected a superior offer would emerge. [ID:nN1E7800E8]
The market also seems confident of a higher bid - Zarlink's
stock has traded consistently above the offer price since
Microsemi made its interest in Zarlink public in July.
"The company is worth more, and I think there are some
active bidders," said one analyst who follows the company and
who spoke on condition of not being named due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
Zarlink has not identified any of its suitors, saying only
that parties are interested in the company as a whole or in its
parts.
In Friday's press release, Zarlink reiterated the board's
unanimous recommendation that holders of shares and debentures
reject the Microsemi offer. It said it would "make an
announcement at the appropriate time to provide a further
update on the process".
At midday on Friday, shares of Zarlink were down 1 cent at
C$3.55 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Microsemi's bid expires on Sept. 22 but can be extended.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
