UPDATE 5-Zarlink expecting white-knight takeover offer

* Urges shareholders to reject Microsemi bid
* Says several companies started due diligence
* Zarlink shares up 3.62 percent at C$3.72
By Trish Nixon and Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Sept 1 Specialty chipmaker Zarlink
Semiconductor ZL.TO said on Thursday it expects a white
knight to best a hostile C$550 million ($561 million) takeover
offer from U.S. rival Microsemi (MSCC.O), and is in talks with
at least 15 potential buyers.
Zarlink said third parties were interested in buying either
part or all of the Ottawa-based company, which designs computer
chips for communications and medical applications.
"Based on the level of interest which has been expressed to
date ... it is likely that a transaction will emerge from the
board's strategic process which is superior to the Microsemi
offers," Zarlink Chairman Adam Chowaniec said in a statement.
Zarlink did not identify the suitors, but analysts say its
award-winning medical applications technology - it builds
wireless chips for medical devices such as pacemakers and
defibrillators - could attract such industry giants as Intel
(INTC.O), Texas Instruments TXN.N and Qualcomm (QCOM.O),
which are either entering or active in the sector.
California-based Microsemi has offered C$3.35 a share for
Zarlink, but the shares have consistently traded higher than
that since Microsemi first made its proposal public in July,
suggesting the market thinks a higher bid is likely.
Zarlink said several parties have started due diligence and
expressed interest in pursuing a transaction.
"Fifteen is a big number, and I've always thought, from day
one since this thing was announced, that there was a high
probability of at least one rival bid. I continue to hold to
that view," said Brian Piccioni, an analyst with BMO Capital
Markets.
Jeff Mo, a portfolio manager whose firm Mawer Investment
Management holds a 2.4 percent stake in Zarlink, also expects a
higher bid.
"In our sensitivity analysis we felt that Zarlink could be
worth between C$3.50 and C$4.50 a share," he said.
MICROSEMI HOLDS
But Microsemi held to its cash offer price on Thursday,
saying the Zarlink board had yet to reveal an alternative.
"There is nothing in Zarlink's circular that would lead us
to conclude there is additional value in the company that was
not understood by us, or the market, prior to our bid," the
company said.
Zarlink stock closed up 2.79 percent at C$3.69 in Toronto
on Thursday.
The shares have lagged their peers, but analysts say a
turnaround in its financial performance in the past three to
four years, and a significant build-up in its medical business,
are promising growth, making Zarlink more attractive to
strategic buyers.
"The Microsemi offers are highly opportunistic," Chowaniec
said. "They come at an inflection point in Zarlink's financial,
technological and operational repositioning."
Microsemi went hostile with a formal offer to shareholders
on Aug. 17, following its public proposal in July and
unofficial talks with Zarlink that started in January.
The U.S. company has been an aggressive buyer in recent
years, acquiring nine companies since 2009. Its bid for Zarlink
includes an offer to debentureholders of C$1,367.35 per C$1,000
principal amount of convertible debentures.
Zarlink said that all of its directors and officers intend
to reject the bid, and urged shareholders to do so as well.
Telecom and cable companies use Zarlink's main
communications products, including line circuits and network
timing and synchronization products, to deliver bundled voice,
video, data and mobile services.
Microsemi's bid expires at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Sept.
22 but can be extended or withdrawn.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter
Galloway and Rob Wilson)