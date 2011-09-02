UPDATE 3-Microsemi says could walk away from Zarlink bid

* Microsemi CEO says has alternatives to Zarlink bid
* Says Zarlink not worth its current stock price
* Zarlink shares fall 1.08 percent
(Reworks first paragraph)
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Sept 2 Microsemi Corp (MSCC.O) has
dared Canada's Zarlink Semiconductor ZL.TO to show it can get
a takeover bid higher than the C$550 million ($561 million) the
U.S. chipmaker has offered, and said it is willing to walk away
from the bid.
Microsemi, which has bought nine other companies since
2009, has offered C$3.35 a share for Ottawa-based Zarlink, and
the bid expires Sept. 22. Zarlink, a specialty chipmaker, says
it has held talks with 15 potential suitors and that they will
likely yield a higher offer.
"If they have a party that's fully funded, they should
really name the baby ... who is it?" Microsemi Chief Executive
Jim Peterson told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
"At this point, come 22 September, in these market
conditions I might take my fully funded money and go to what I
call Plan B or Plan C and quite frankly, we'll find out where
it trades on the 23rd."
Microsemi has been courting Zarlink since the beginning of
the year, and at one point offered to pay as much as C$3.55 a
share for the Ottawa-based designer of computer chips for
communications and medical applications.
It made its interest in Zarlink public with a takeover
proposal in July, and followed that with an official hostile
bid on Aug. 17.
Zarlink shares have consistently traded above the Microsemi
bid, suggesting the market thinks a higher bid is likely.
"At C$3.35, this is a good company, and I'm here to tell
you that it is not worth where it's trading at today," Peterson
said.
"Here's my open offer. I'll sign an NDA (non-disclosure
agreement). I certainly wouldn't sign a standstill. I'll look
under the hood, but the C$3.55 number that I put my name on, I
have to back off of that right now."
Analysts point at industry giants such as Intel (INTC.O),
Texas Instruments TXN.N and Qualcomm (QCOM.O) as potential
suitors for Zarlink's award-winning medical applications
technology, building wireless chips for medical devices such as
pacemakers and defibrillators.
Zarlink shares were trading at C$3.65 a share on Friday
afternoon, reversing earlier gains that took the stock as high
as C$3.71.
Zarlink has not identified any of its potential suitors,
saying only that parties are interested in the company as a
whole or in its parts.
It said its directors and officers intend to reject the
Microsemi offer and recommended shareholders to do the same.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Peter Galloway)