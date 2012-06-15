New Issue-Zayo sells $1.25 bln in 2 parts

June 15 Zayo Group, LLC and Zayo Capital, Inc. on Thursday sold $1.25 billion of senior notes, in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, and UBS were joint bookrunning managers of the notes due Jan. 1, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, and SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers of the notes due July 1, 2020. BORROWER: ZAYO GROUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 8.125 PCT MATURITY 01/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 8.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/28/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 698 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 10.125 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 10.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/28/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 883 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS