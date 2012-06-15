版本:
2012年 6月 16日

New Issue-Zayo sells $1.25 bln in 2 parts

June 15 Zayo Group, LLC and Zayo
Capital, Inc. on Thursday sold $1.25 billion of senior notes, in
two parts in the 144a private placement market, said market
sources. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, and UBS were joint
bookrunning managers of the notes due Jan. 1, 2020.	
    Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, and SunTrust were the
joint bookrunning managers of the notes due July 1, 2020.	
	
BORROWER: ZAYO GROUP	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 8.125 PCT   MATURITY    01/01/2020	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/01/2013	
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 8.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/28/2012	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 698 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 10.125 PCT  MATURITY    07/01/2020	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/01/2013	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 10.125 PCT   SETTLEMENT  06/28/2012   	
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 883 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

